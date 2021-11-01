Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Decreases By 25.0%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.