Short Interest in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Expands By 48.1%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,500 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the September 30th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $122,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 6,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBAL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.24. 3,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,002. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $146.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

