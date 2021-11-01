Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Declines By 50.0%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of JDWPY remained flat at $$66.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

