Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Declines By 32.1%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 340,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.9 days.

IWGFF stock remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. IWG has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

Get IWG alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IWG currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.