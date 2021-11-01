Short Interest in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Expands By 33.5%

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,400 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the September 30th total of 694,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.88. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,860. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.24. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,889,000 after acquiring an additional 124,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,341,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after buying an additional 77,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.