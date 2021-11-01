Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Declines By 34.5%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,500 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the September 30th total of 889,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IAS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. 169,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,592. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

