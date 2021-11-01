Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Grows By 93.1%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,700 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the September 30th total of 703,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,525.7 days.

OTCMKTS GRBMF opened at $2.80 on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

