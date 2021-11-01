Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Grows By 93.1%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,700 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the September 30th total of 703,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,525.7 days.

OTCMKTS GRBMF opened at $2.80 on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

