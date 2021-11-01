Short Interest in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Decreases By 28.6%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners by 673.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 515,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 354,164 shares during the period.

GTPAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,367. Gores Technology Partners has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

