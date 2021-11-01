Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Rises By 45.5%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.03. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.