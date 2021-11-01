Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Rises By 33.9%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

FECCF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,306. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. Frontera Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

