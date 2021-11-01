Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Decreases By 40.7%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PDYPY opened at $94.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.