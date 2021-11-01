Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Declines By 33.7%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the September 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.5 days.
OTCMKTS EXCOF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.95. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.94. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
