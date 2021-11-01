Short Interest in Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Declines By 24.2%

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of EEYUF opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

