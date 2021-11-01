Short Interest in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Grows By 29.2%

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth $239,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 25.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

ESQ stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.08. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

