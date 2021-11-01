Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Increases By 46.4%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELEZF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price objective on Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Endesa stock remained flat at $$21.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02. Endesa has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

