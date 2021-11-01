Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Declines By 24.5%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,177,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 1,560,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,771.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.86 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

