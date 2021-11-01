Short Interest in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Expands By 31.2%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the September 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

NYSE:DV traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.37. 13,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.