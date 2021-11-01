Short Interest in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Decreases By 34.0%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

DMYQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,170. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

