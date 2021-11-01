Short Interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Decreases By 22.8%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $489.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

