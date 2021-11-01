Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Expands By 54.1%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 438,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 281,945 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

BUR remained flat at $$10.50 during trading on Monday. 4,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,082. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

