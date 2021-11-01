Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Expands By 73.5%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,237,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the September 30th total of 1,290,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.3419 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth about $10,456,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

