Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Increases By 62.5%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 18.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter.

AMOV stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. América Móvil has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

