Short Interest in AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Increases By 39.0%

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

AGC stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. AGC has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.81.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. AGC had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AGC will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.091 dividend. This is a boost from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. AGC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

About AGC

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

