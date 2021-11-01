Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Increases By 41.3%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,100 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the September 30th total of 677,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABOS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $14.05 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). Equities research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

