Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of Challenger Energy Group stock opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.45. Challenger Energy Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £6.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
See Also: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.