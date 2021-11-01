Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 7.1%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.18. 9,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,702,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 110.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 460.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

