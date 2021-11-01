SHIBA INU (SHIB) Market Cap Tops $36.50 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $36.50 billion and $7.58 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded up 70.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00070501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00103114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,514.01 or 0.99769924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.74 or 0.06962419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002585 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,738,956,207,004 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095,509,738,353 coins. SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

