Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Releases Earnings Results

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 1,896,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $32,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.