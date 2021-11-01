ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.97.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $15.78 on Monday, hitting $681.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $650.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 811.89, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $704.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,773 shares of company stock worth $14,121,652 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $4,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.