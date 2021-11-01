Sentinel Chain Market Capitalization Hits $242,245.58 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $242,245.58 and approximately $86,144.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00221958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

