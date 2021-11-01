Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,030,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 398,094 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 2.54% of Sensata Technologies worth $233,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,844,000 after acquiring an additional 534,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,040. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

