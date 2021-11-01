Senior (LON:SNR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Senior (LON:SNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.79) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 177 ($2.31). Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

SNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 131.17 ($1.71).

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 154.87 ($2.02) on Monday. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of £649.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.99.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

