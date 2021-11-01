Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.65 billion.

OTCMKTS SEKEY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

