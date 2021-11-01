Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.65 billion.

OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.00. 25,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.