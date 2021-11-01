Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Avient Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avient in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

NYSE AVNT opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. Avient has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Avient by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after acquiring an additional 396,800 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after buying an additional 206,416 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 631.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 198,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,874,000 after buying an additional 160,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

