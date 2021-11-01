Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $65.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $895,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

