Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.