Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,945 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.08% of Seaport Global Acquisition worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 186,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,620 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 150,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 220,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGAM opened at $9.62 on Monday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

