Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.78.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

