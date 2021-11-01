Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Update

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the September 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 628.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $72.90 on Monday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

