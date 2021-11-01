Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) traded up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.68 and last traded at $86.71. 14,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 905,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.05.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.
The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.