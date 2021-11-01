Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) traded up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.68 and last traded at $86.71. 14,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 905,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

