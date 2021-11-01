Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $821.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $821.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.30 million and the lowest is $810.80 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $698.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.05. 817,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

