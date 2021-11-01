Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $821.75 Million

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $821.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.30 million and the lowest is $810.80 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $698.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.05. 817,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.