Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

