Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Beauty Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,671,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

SKIN opened at $27.47 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

