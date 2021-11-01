Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $53.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

