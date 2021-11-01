Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $862,507.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $52.08 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

