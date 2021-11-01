Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 406.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,267 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $62.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $62.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.