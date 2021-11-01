Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of iCAD worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICAD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICAD opened at $10.55 on Monday. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

