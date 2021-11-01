Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 406.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,267 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

