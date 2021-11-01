Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,365 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Galapagos by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Galapagos by 475.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $52.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $129.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

